Plaintiffs: More NC mapmaker documents should be released

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Plaintiffs in a successful North Carolina redistricting lawsuit say state judges should allow the public release of a trove of documents culled from a late Republican mapmaker’s files.

Common Cause and North Carolina Democrats were permitted to use a small number of files they subpoenaed from the daughter of Thomas Hofeller in a partisan gerrymandering trial in July.

The judges ordered the rest remain confidential while Hofeller’s old firm designated documents they wanted to remain private. That confidentiality order – issued before some documents also were used in litigation over a U.S. census citizenship question – expires next week.

Democratic U.S. senators and media outlets such as The Associated Press and The New York Times filed briefs on Friday – as did the plaintiffs – asking more documents be released.