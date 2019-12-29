Plane with 4 aboard crashes in NC mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/AP/WNCN) – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash near the Asheville Regional Airport on Saturday evening.

According to the Asheville Airport Police, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center.

Crews from Buncombe County and Henderson County are responding to the crash.

According to Buncombe County Emergency Management, four people were on the plane when it crashed in a parking lot.

None of the people on board were seriously hurt in the crash, officials said.

One man witnessed the crash while he was at a rest stop in the Arden area.

” … as I was getting out of my car I saw this plane turn into a fireball and make a crash landing,” Stephen Morris wrote on Facebook. ” I just have never seen anything so horrifying and happen so quick.”

The crash occurred just hours after a small airplane crashed in Louisiana, killing five people who were on board.