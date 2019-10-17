Live Now
Planned water outage for some in customers in Pamlico County

(WNCT) The Pamlico County Water Department is issuing a notice of planned water outages for some customers on November 4 due to repairs to the water system.

Officials said that water will be disconnected related to waterline repairs to the water system.

Consumers along the following roads will be affected:

  • Lovick Lee Road
  • Old Mill Road
  • Granny Gut Drive
  • Jo Jane Road
  • Hickory Street
  • Creekside Lane
  • Jo Lane
  • Jane Lane
  • Robin Lane
  • Jonathon Lane
  • Wise Lane
  • Memory Lane
  • Edward Lane
  • Mallard Lane
  • Benjamin Lane
  • Martin Lane
  • Michael Lane

Residents in these areas are encouraged to store or purchase water for use during the outage.

If you have any questions contact the water department at (252) 745-5453.

Following the outages, a system pressure advisory will be issued.

