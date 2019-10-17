Planned water outage for some in customers in Pamlico County

(WNCT) The Pamlico County Water Department is issuing a notice of planned water outages for some customers on November 4 due to repairs to the water system.

Officials said that water will be disconnected related to waterline repairs to the water system.

Consumers along the following roads will be affected:

Lovick Lee Road

Old Mill Road

Granny Gut Drive

Jo Jane Road

Hickory Street

Creekside Lane

Jo Lane

Jane Lane

Robin Lane

Jonathon Lane

Wise Lane

Memory Lane

Edward Lane

Mallard Lane

Benjamin Lane

Martin Lane

Michael Lane

Residents in these areas are encouraged to store or purchase water for use during the outage.

If you have any questions contact the water department at (252) 745-5453.

Following the outages, a system pressure advisory will be issued.