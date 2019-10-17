Planned water outage for some in customers in Pamlico County

(WNCT) The Pamlico County Water Department is issuing a notice of planned water outages for some customers on November 4 due to repairs to the water system.
Officials said that water will be disconnected related to waterline repairs to the water system.
Consumers along the following roads will be affected:
- Lovick Lee Road
- Old Mill Road
- Granny Gut Drive
- Jo Jane Road
- Hickory Street
- Creekside Lane
- Jo Lane
- Jane Lane
- Robin Lane
- Jonathon Lane
- Wise Lane
- Memory Lane
- Edward Lane
- Mallard Lane
- Benjamin Lane
- Martin Lane
- Michael Lane
Residents in these areas are encouraged to store or purchase water for use during the outage.
If you have any questions contact the water department at (252) 745-5453.
Following the outages, a system pressure advisory will be issued.