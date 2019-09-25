Live Now
Planned water outages for some consumers in Pamlico County due to repairs

(WNCT) The Pamlico County Water Department is issuing a notice of planned water outages for October 2 due to repairs to the water system.

Officials said that consumers along the following roads will be affected:

  • Jo Jane Road
  • Hickory Street
  • Creekside Lane
  • Jo Lane
  • Michael Lane
  • Benjamin Lane
  • Mallard Lane
  • Memory Lane
  • Wise Lane
  • Jonathan Lane
  • Robin Lane
  • Jane Lane

Residents in these areas are encouraged to store or purchase water for use during the outage.

If you have any questions contact the water department at (252) 745-5453.

Officials said that following the outages, a system pressure advisory will be issued.

