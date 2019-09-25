Planned water outages for some consumers in Pamlico County due to repairs

(WNCT) The Pamlico County Water Department is issuing a notice of planned water outages for October 2 due to repairs to the water system.
Officials said that consumers along the following roads will be affected:
- Jo Jane Road
- Hickory Street
- Creekside Lane
- Jo Lane
- Michael Lane
- Benjamin Lane
- Mallard Lane
- Memory Lane
- Wise Lane
- Jonathan Lane
- Robin Lane
- Jane Lane
Residents in these areas are encouraged to store or purchase water for use during the outage.
If you have any questions contact the water department at (252) 745-5453.
Officials said that following the outages, a system pressure advisory will be issued.