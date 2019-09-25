Planned water outages for some consumers in Pamlico County due to repairs

(WNCT) The Pamlico County Water Department is issuing a notice of planned water outages for October 2 due to repairs to the water system.

Officials said that consumers along the following roads will be affected:

Jo Jane Road

Hickory Street

Creekside Lane

Jo Lane

Michael Lane

Benjamin Lane

Mallard Lane

Memory Lane

Wise Lane

Jonathan Lane

Robin Lane

Jane Lane

Residents in these areas are encouraged to store or purchase water for use during the outage.

If you have any questions contact the water department at (252) 745-5453.

Officials said that following the outages, a system pressure advisory will be issued.