GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Five harbor towns in North Carolina have been given a collective grant of $10 million to improve infrastructure.

The North Carolina state budget made room for the harbor towns, at Representative Ed Goodwin’s request. The grant will provide $2 million each to Plymouth, Columbia, Elizabeth City, Hertford, and Edenton. It will be used to improve town waterfront and dock facilities. Harbor Towns Inc. will be managing the grant funds.

“This is a region of North Carolina that is under-apreciated and unknown to far too many north carolinians and also residents of southeastern virginia.” said Nicholas Didow, Harbor Towns Inc. President and CEO. “I can’t have a bigger smile on my face.”

The hope is to increase the town’s capacity to hosts tourists and visitors.