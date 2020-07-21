Plymouth Primary Care Rural Health Clinic to host open house on Thursday

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) Washington Regional Medical Center (WRMC) has announced a new location and new provider at their Rural Health Clinic primary care practice.

Plymouth Primary Care Rural Health Clinic (PPC) will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the front of their new location at 795 US Highway 64 East in Plymouth on Thursday with an open house reception afterwards from 3 pm – 6 pm.

The providers and staff hope to see many of their current patients, new patients, or the general community members to tour through the new office, exam rooms, and see the clinic’s new services while enjoying music, refreshments, and light appetizers.

PPC offices will help local patients with pediatric and adult wellness and chronic disease management, injuries and accidents, and pediatric and adult acute illnesses.

The clinic staff is able to offer medical and office surgical procedures, orthopedic and sports medicine, DOT, and pre-employment physical exams, as well as women’s health procedures and aesthetic services coming soon.

Clinic providers have been working diligently to expand access to walk-in and same-day appointment availability for Pediatric and Adult Acute Illnesses such as flu, colds, and other non-life-threatening illnesses.

These topics also are eligible for telehealth visits through the clinic’s telehealth website at: https://plymouthprimary.doxy.me/