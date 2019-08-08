Plymouth revitalizes downtown with plans for new dog park

A community group in Plymouth is looking to revamp their downtown while also helping out our furry friends.

Members of the Partnership for Downtown Plymouth want to turn a field along the Roanoke River into a dog park to bring travelers off of Highway 64, and through their downtown.

The idea for the dog park came a year ago.

The Town of Plymouth is providing the land and labor along with $5,000, but organizers are still looking to raise an additional $10,000.

The extra money will be put towards signage, benches, and water fountains for the dogs, and their owners.

The plan is to have three separate areas within the park: one for small dogs, one for larger dogs, and a small area to take off leashes before entering the park.

Organizers think the dog park will bring people together while showing visitors Plymouth has a lot to offer.

“Plymouth is changing, it’s changing a lot. If you build it, they will come. It’s like a field of dreams, and that’s really what we have here is a field of dreams. A lot of potentials,” said Louis Manring, Partnership for Downtown Plymouth.

The group has a go fund me page that can be found here.