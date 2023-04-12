PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to better serve their citizens with the new expansion of their department.

The department asked for over $20,000 in the town’s American Rescue Plan funds Tuesday night at the town council meeting. The department plans to use these funds to add doors and finish the electric and heating system. This funding will allow the department to house all of its equipment in one spot.

“It makes us feel great. I mean, because we are a volunteer fire department. We run a lot of calls and we try to do good service for the town. We’re volunteers do a good job,” said Capt. Jeff Arnold of the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department.

They said that this new facility will make their response times quicker in Plymouth and Washington County.