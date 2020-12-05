Plymouth woman wins $250,000 from scratch-off ticket

PLYMOUTH, N.C. — Kimberly Kaighn, of Plymouth, won a $250,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. .

Kaighn bought her lucky 20X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on U.S. 64 East in Plymouth.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, she received $176,876.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education.

