Playful polar bear twins Astra and Laerke brought a plastic pool into a larger pool at their enclosure in the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, footage posted to Facebook on October 11 shows.

The zoo posted the footage to Facebook with the caption, “Have you ever swam in a pool in a pool?”

The bears, who made their debut at the zoo in June 2023, can be seen amusing themselves by rolling, spinning, and dunking underwater the in small pool.

Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful