Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Police: 1 injured after armed robbery in New Bern

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating an armed robbery that left one person injured in New Bern Tuesday night.

Around 8:55 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to the 1900 block of M L King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a reported gunshot victim.

According to a release, it was reported that the victim suffered a gunshot wound during an armed robbery.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.   

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV