Police: 1 injured after armed robbery in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating an armed robbery that left one person injured in New Bern Tuesday night.

Around 8:55 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to the 1900 block of M L King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a reported gunshot victim.

According to a release, it was reported that the victim suffered a gunshot wound during an armed robbery.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.