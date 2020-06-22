Police: 2 dead, 12 injured after neighborhood party turned violent in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people are dead and 12 others are injured after a neighborhood party on Father’s Day turned violent overnight in north Charlotte.
The deadly incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Beatties Ford Rd near Catherine Simmons.
CMPD officers responded to the area for a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. As officers were responding, they heard several gunshots in the area. A short time later, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, lying in Beatties Ford Road. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic.
According to CMPD, the event started out as a Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebration from Friday and continued Sunday night. Early information indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots into the crowd who had been gathered in the area, police said.
A total of 12 people are injured; seven from gunfire and five from being hit by vehicles as people were fleeing from the shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
A total of two people have died, according to Medic.
Witnesses tell FOX 46 Charlotte the scene was “absolute chaos.”
Police tell FOX 46 Beatties Ford Road between La Salle and Dr. Webber Avenue could be closed for the rest of the day for this shooting investigation.
The crime scene remains active at this time. Check back for updates throughout the day.