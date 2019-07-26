Police: 85-year-old with Alzheimer’s missing in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old man.

Police say Thomas Daniel Jernigan, of Jackson, was reported missing around 11:24 a.m. on July 25 after he did not return to his home as expected.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a khaki long sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up. He has salt and pepper hair, has early signs of dementia, has Alzheimer’s disease, macular degeneration in his eyes, poor eyesight. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds, does have a tattoo of barbed wire on either his left or right arm/shoulder area of his arm, and has a large old scar on his chest from where he had open-heart surgery a long time ago.

Jernigan was driving a 1995 red square body Jeep Cherokee with North Carolina tags XRN-6177

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department asks if you have any information in regards to the location of Jernigan to please call your local law enforcement agency. We also ask that you contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.