Police: Alcohol likely involved when driver hit police car

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they believe alcohol played a role in a crash that happened when a man crashed into a law enforcement vehicle.

The Raleigh Police Department said in a news release that a police officer was making a left turn when the man drove through an intersection and crashed into the police vehicle around 8 p.m. Saturday.

A police news release said the driver fled in his vehicle, drove off the road and crashed into a tree in someone’s yard.

No one was seriously hurt in the situation.

Police say the suspect is in custody. Charges are pending and authorities believe alcohol was involved.