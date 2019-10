GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in a vehicle break-in reported in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Police Department said that on October 1, an unidentified subject was involved in a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Fifth Street.

If you have any information contact Investigator J. Erkes at 919-580-4212.