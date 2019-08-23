Police arrest 2 after woman dies due to apparent drug overdose in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police have arrested two people after a woman died due to an apparent drug overdose in Kinston on April 11.

On April 11, the Kinston Police Department and EMS personnel responded to 202 Lincoln Street in reference to an unresponsive subject who was suspected to have overdosed on an illegal narcotic.

Upon arrival, officials said they located Aiunyea Chambers, 28, of Kinston, deceased from an apparent drug overdose.

Officials said they recovered drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics from the scene.

Over the past couple of months, investigators continued to follow leads in the case and after receiving the medical examiner’s report as well as additional evidence that led to the discovery of who was responsible for selling the illegal narcotic.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Amorninia Rosario, 31, and Sherman Soloman, 48, both of Kinston.

On August 13, Soloman was arrested at his house in Kinston without incident.

Soloman was charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule I and felony aid/abet second-degree murder.

He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

On Thursday, members of the United States Marshals Service arrested Rosario in Newark, New Jersey without incident.

Rosario has been charged with sell/deliver schedule I and second-degree murder.

She has been placed in a New Jersey jail and is currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.