ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested an accused drug dealer Tuesday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Elijah Bukhari Hassan, 25, was arrested near the 400 block of South French Broad Ave. around 5:30 p.m. and was charged with the following:

trafficking in cocaine by possession (level II)

trafficking in cocaine by transport (level II)

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

maintain a vehicle for controlled substances

possession of drug paraphernalia

no operator’s license

While investigating officers seized 61.05 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale and $8,357.

Hassan was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.