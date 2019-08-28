Police arrest suspect involved in multiple break-ins in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police have arrested a suspect involved in multiple breaking and entering reports at a shopping complex in Elizabeth City.

On Monday, the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to multiple breaking and entering reports at the shopping complex at 961 Oak Stump Road in Elizabeth City.

Police were able to obtain video of the suspect during the breaking and entering from one of the stores.

On Tuesday, police conducted a thorough investigation and arrested Jamari Ishman, 19, of Elizabeth City.

Ishman was charged with five counts of breaking and entering, five counts felony larceny and six counts of damage to personal property.

Ishman was sent to the Albemarle District Jail under a $29,000.