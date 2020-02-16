Police asking for public’s help in finding missing mother, 2 daughters

Live Now
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for a Wisconsin mother and her two children.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Amarah Banks, 26, and her children Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4, were last seen in the area of North Sherman Boulevard and West Green Tree Road Saturday around 1 a.m.

Officers do not know what mode of transportation the three were last seen in.

Anyone with information on the mother and children’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.

