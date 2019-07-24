Police: Charges pending against woman critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police say charges are pending against a woman who was critically injured Tuesday evening in a three-vehicle crash off U.S. 158 in Kill Devil Hills.

The town’s police department said in a news release the crash happened a little after 4 p.m. around the intersection of 158 and East Chowan Street.

Police said 32-year-old Brittany Cox driving a Mazda passenger car was going west on East Chowan when she tried to cross 158 “before it was safe to do so.”

Image provided by the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

Her Mazda was struck on the driver’s side by a GMC Yukon that traveling north on 158 at 50 mph. The two vehicles locked together and veered from the northbound lanes onto the southbound side of 158, police said.

A 2002 Toyota pickup truck going south on 158 hit the Mazda on the passenger side, causing Cox to become trapped.

Police said firefighters used the Jaws of Life to get her out of the car. Cox was then transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The driver of the Yukon was taken to Outer Banks Hospital for treatment, while the driver of the Toyota was evaluated on scene.

Police said Cox was not wearing a seat belt, and that the drivers of the other two vehicles were wearing seat belts.

The crash closed all lanes on U.S. 158 for one hour on Tuesday. Charges of and reckless operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance are pending for Cox, police said.

Kill Devil Hills police received assistance from North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Kitty Hawk Police Department, that Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the Dare County EMS and Fire Department.