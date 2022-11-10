BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force and an internal investigation is underway, according to the Town Administrator.

On Thursday, Town Administrator Joel Killion confirmed that Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan Sokolove have been put on an administrative leave.

At this time, no answer has been provided by the Town of Bailey as to why the pair were put on leave, but the Nash County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to provide law enforcement coverage in the area through at least the next week, according to Sheriff’s Major Eddie Moore.

Moore said the town’s police force is typically comprised of three full-time staff and a handful of part-time officers.

CBS 17 reached out to the town and police department to request more information Thursday morning. A police representative said he could only confirm the administrative leave was in place.

Killion did later respond with a short statement at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. In full the statement said,

The Town of Bailey has placed Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan Sokolove on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The Town Police Commissioner and Nash County Sheriff are working to ensure there is a police presence in the Town. The Town has no further comments on the situation at this time. Thank you.” Joel Killion, Town Administrator

This is a developing story — check back for the latest updates.