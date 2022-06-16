NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) — New Boston police officers found a body on Tuesday approximately at 5:10 p.m. while they were doing a welfare check. When they arrived to a residence in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street, they made contact with the father of the person and officers asked if he knew why they were there, according to a release.

David McMichael (Photo courtesy of Bowie County Jail Records)

David McMichael reportedly advised officers that it was because he had a body in his kitchen. He told officers that the body was his son who died in May of 2018, according to officials.

“He seemed to be very accommodating, let them in, told them what was going on and they arrested him. He is currently in the Bi-State jail charged with abuse of a corpse. The body has been there since May of 2018,” said Katie Jimenez, with the New Boston Police Department.

Officers found the skeletal remains of a male, police say. McMichael was taken into custody without issue and the Texarkana Crime Scene unit arrived to the incident.

The family of David and Jason McMichael have asked for privacy during this difficult time. They said: “Right now, things are insane at the moment, and it seems to keep continually getting even worse.”

Neighbors also said McMichael kept to himself and neither he nor his son Jason were seen much.

After getting a search warrant, police say the unit entered the residence with NBPD investigators. Once the skeletal remains were examined, officials determined that the body was that of a male who was possibly Jason McMichael.

“He is an adult male. We’re just not releasing his age. The father is an adult also, and it was called in by a family member for the welfare concern,” said Jimenez.

The body was sent to Dallas for autopsy and further identification.

David McMichael is currently being booked into the Bi-State Jail and charged with abuse of a corpse.