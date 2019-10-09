Police find handgun near residence after report of suspicious activity

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) Police said they found a handgun near a residence after a report of suspicious activity in the Roanoke Rapids area.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the area of Lewis Street Wednesday morning in regards to suspicious activity.

Police said a homeowner noticed a young male around a bush and felt the activity was suspicious.

Officer J. DeSare responded to the area and said he located a handgun in the bush the juvenile was hanging around.

The weapon was secured and Officer J. DeSare made contact with school officials in regards to the discovery of the weapon.

The juvenile has been identified and the school system has been made aware along with the parents of the juvenile.

Police are investigating the case and working with the school system.

The gun never made it to the school campus and the observation of a concerned citizen helped us recover the weapon and identify the juvenile that placed the weapon there.