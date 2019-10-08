Police investigate after contractor failed to complete work after being paid

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNT) The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where a contractor failed to complete work after being paid.

Police said the damage to the victim’s homes was caused by Hurricane Florence.

At the moment, police have identified at least five victims.

Police are asking anyone that lives in Pine Knoll Shores and contracted Clayton Dean Amidon, 45, of Louisburg, to contact Sgt. Cory Bishop at jbishop@townofpks.com.

Criminal charges are pending against Amidon.