GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a threat made last Thursday by a Dillard Middle School student to harm another student.

The Goldsboro Police Department said the student has since made additional threats on social media.

Police have filed charges against the juvenile in connection with the first threat, and additional charges are anticipated.

The student in question has been suspended.

There will be increased officer presence at Dillard Middle throughout the week.