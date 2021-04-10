Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect of an armed robbery.

On Friday at approximately 2:33 p.m., officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to Dollar General, 1903 Weeksville Road, in reference to an armed robbery.

Police say a the suspect walked into the business, brandished a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a black male, last seen heading towards River Road in a black minivan. Officials say he was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black boots and a mask.

This is an active investigation, the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.