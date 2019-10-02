Police investigate armed robbery in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating an armed robbery reported in Elizabeth City on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday around 5:50 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to City Auto Rentals at 1433 Church Street Extended in reference to an armed robbery.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victims involved in the incident.

The victims advised a male suspect entered the business through the front door, pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

The suspect exited the building through the front door of the business, with an unknown direction of travel.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting an investigation and urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.