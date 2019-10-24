Police investigate armed robbery in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating an armed robbery reported in Elizabeth City Tuesday night.

On Tuesday around 11:46 p.m. the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to Family Fare Gas Station on US 17 South in reference to an armed robbery.

Police said the suspect entered into the store and displayed a gun and walked towards the counter while the clerk was counting money in the register.

The clerk handed over the money and the suspect ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of currency.

The suspect was described as a thin light skin black male about 5ft 9” tall.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, black pants, gloves, and a mask.

Police are still conducting a thorough investigation.

If you have any information contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.