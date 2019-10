ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian reported Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. in the area of Hughes Boulevard and Sawyer Street.

The pedestrian, Samantha Winslow, 20, of Elizabeth City, was struck by James Blount, 78, of Elizabeth City.

Winslow was transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.