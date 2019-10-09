Police investigate crash that left bicyclist dead in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that left a bicyclist dead in Elizabeth City.

On October 2 around 9:17 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the intersection of Main Street and Hughes Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a person on a bicycle.

Officers arrived on the scene and located Jamul Holley, 21, of Elizabeth City.

Holley had been struck by a vehicle driven by William Cartwright Jr., 29, of Elizabeth City, police said.

Holley was transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital and later transported to Norfolk Sentara Hospital by helicopter.

Holley succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The case is still being investigated.