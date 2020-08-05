Police investigating after man found dead in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Rocky Mount.

On Tuesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to 209 Whatley Drive in reference to a deceased person call.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old black male lying on the ground.

Officers began rendering aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

Upon the arrival of EMS, the male subject was pronounced dead, police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

If you have information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252- 977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.