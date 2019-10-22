Police looking for man who stole over $4,000 in electronics from Walmart

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a man wanted for stealing over $4,000 in electronics from a Walmart in Kitty Hawk.
The Kitty Hawk Police Department said that on Monday around 4:00 a.m. an unidentified white male entered a Walmart and broke into a cabinet in the electronics section.
The subject then left the store with over $4,000 in headphones and speakers in a red or burgundy minivan/SUV, police said.
The suspect was wearing a Carolina Panthers ball cap, gray shirt, khaki pants, and black sneakers.
In one video the subject is seen to have a wedding band and star tattoo on his left hand and tattooed letters on his right fingers along with a tattoo on his right hand.
If you have any information contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895.