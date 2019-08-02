Police looking for man wanted in connection to Kinston robbery

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery reported in Kinston.

According to the Kinston Police Department, on Friday shortly after 3:00 a.m., a man reported being robbed of cash while in the area of the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Michell Street.

The offender, who was armed with a knife, is described as a black male in his 30’s with short hair, police said.

If you have any information contact Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.