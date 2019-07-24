Police looking for woman wanted in bank robbery in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a woman wanted in connection to a robbery at a bank in Ayden.

Chief Barry Stanley with the Ayden Police Department said that an alarm was triggered at Southern Bank around 4:18 p.m.

The suspect involved in the case is described as a white female in her late 20s – early 30s.

She was wearing black/white print pants, a dark navy or black shirt, a blue hat, and sandals.

According to police, she gave the teller a note and it appears it implied that she was armed.

The suspect asked the teller for money in 100s and 50s, police said.

Police said the suspect ran east on 3rd Street.

The K9 unit from Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was deployed.

Police said that K9 units lost scent a bit down 3rd Street and is confident that someone picked her up in a vehicle.

