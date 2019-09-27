Police: Man arrested after pointing gun to couple, demanding money

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police have arrested a man who pointed a gun at a couple and demanded money in Elizabeth City.

On Monday, the Elizabeth City Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Morgan Street in reference to an armed robbery.

According to police, Brandon Boyd, 20, of Elizabeth City, approached a couple while they were sitting on their front porch and asked for change for a $100 dollar bill.

Boyd then pointed a firearm at the couple and demanded money, police said.

Police conducted a thorough investigation and located Boyd at Charles Creek Park.

Police said that Boyd was observed tossing items in the water as the officers approached.

Boyd was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery, assault by pointing a gun, obtain property by false pretense, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of counterfeit instruments.

He was sent to the Albemarle District Jail with a $50,000.

On Thursday, detectives with the Elizabeth City Police Department and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team arrived at Charles Creek Park to conduct a search for the weapon that Boyd had during the armed robbery incident.