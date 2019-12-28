Police: Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an officer-involved shooting on Nantucket Place in Newport News was fatal.

A man in his mid or late 30s was killed after a struggle at apartments on Nantucket Place Friday evening, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said during a news conference Friday.

Newport News dispatchers say a shooting was reported in the 100 block of Nantucket Place.

The call came in around 7:50 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, police spokeswoman Sarah Ketchum said.

During the news conference, Drew said the person who died had called 911 multiple times Friday afternoon, reporting various situations in Fairfax and other areas.

Officers had been to the home already during the afternoon, but they returned later, after he had continued calling 911, to charge him with misusing 911 and using the emergency system, Drew said.

When three officers arrived, the man was in an “agitated state,” Drew said. Officers asked him to step outside multiple times, but he refused. He “darted” back into the house and attempted to slam the door on the officers.

Drew said the officers then started to try to take control of the man. There was a struggle, during which the man was taken to the floor.

Drew said he refused to be handcuffed when he was on the floor, drawing his arms in against his chest. A female officer attempted to calm the man by patting him on the back and reassuring him, but he continued yelling.

Drew said he hasn’t been able to decipher from body camera footage what the man was saying.

At that point, the man refused to put his arms behind his back so he could be handcuffed, Drew said. An officer pulled out his taser and warned that they would tase the man if he did not comply with arrest.

The man “eventually” did not stop and was tased. He then grabbed the taser, causing at least two of the officers to get tased.

A struggle ensued, resulting in an officer pulling their weapon and shooting the man. The man fell to the floor.

Officers began performing CPR, but the man was declared deceased on scene.

Drew said the officers will all be interviewed in connection with the incident. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has also been contacted and notified about the shooting.

Drew has not yet notified next of kin.

“My heart goes out to the family of the individual, our victim,” Drew said.

Drew said the man may have some mental health issues. He had called the emergency line more than a dozen times, possibly 14, 15 or 16 times, over the past couple months.

Drew said he will investigate to find out what those previous calls were about.

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.