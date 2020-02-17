Live Now
Police noise disturbance call turns into youth basketball game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

In the afternoon hours of February 16th, Greenville Police Department received a noise complaint on Chesterfielt Court.

Upon arrival they discovered the “noise” was children playing basketball, so the officers joined in.

Neighbor and 101.9 Kiss FM DJ Keith Combs recorded the event on his phone, which went viral.

Children playing basketball with Greenville’s Police Department (photo credit: Keith Combs).

Since the post, many people took to social media praising the officers, with hashtags like #letkidsbekids and #sorryforthenoise.

Below is a video of the basketball game between the officers and children (video credit: Keith Combs).

