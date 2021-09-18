Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) -- A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in the shooting of a 9-year-old and her mother in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The 15-year-old is the fourth person arrested in the case and was still wanted after three other people were arrested previously. Christian Locklear, 21, of Pembroke, a 16-year-old, and a 14-year-old were previously arrested.