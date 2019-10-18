Police see increase in attempts to scam Roanoke Rapids residents

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) The Roanoke Rapids Police Department has seen an increase in the attempts to scam residents in the Roanoke Valley.

Police want to make everyone is aware that the scammers are calling and trying to get you to purchase cards from Wal-Mart, Game Stop, and eBay.

According to a release, the scammers start the conversation off with you have won something, your account has been compromised and for a certain fee they will fix it for you, all you have to do is go to a local store and purchase a loadable card and take a picture of the numbers on the back and send it to them.

They will in turn send you a check for an undisclosed amount for you to deposit and all you have to do is share that information with them.

If you receive a call about your computer being compromised and they tell you to push certain keys it will lock your computer up and that’s when they tell you for a fee they can fix it.

These are just some of the scams going around right now.

If the person calling you tells you they are calling because your information has been compromised then they should be able to verify all your information without you giving it to them.

Police encourage everyone not to go and purchase any cards or give out any account information or even personal information and to contact Law Enforcement and speak with them about the situation.