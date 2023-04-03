One of three Fayetteville robbery suspects being sought by police. (courtesy Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people are using the disguise of a fake profile to arrange a meeting place for Facebook Marketplace purchases with victims being robbed at gunpoint, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

In a statement on Monday, police said two robberies had taken place in the same area with gunshots fired in both cases.

The first robbery on Friday took place in the area of Spinel Drive where officers were asked to respond to previous gunshots fired. The investigation released that a cellphone purchase had been arranged with the fake profile.

Upon the person’s arrival, the male seen in the below photos approached the victim’s vehicle, demanding money. Police said after the demands, the man “fired into the vehicle while still occupied.”

Fayetteville police are seeking the public’s assistance if anyone recognizes the build and or stature of the suspect.

The male in the images is one of three total suspects at this time, according to Fayetteville police.

In a second robbery on Saturday at about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to Spinel Drive again, this time regarding suspicious activity. This victim described the same type of situation as the prior incident, including additional gunshots fired, police said.

Both victims pointed police back to the same fake profile, listed previously under the name of James Worly.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, it appears that profile has been altered or deleted from the social platform.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the subjects to contact Detective S. Berrios at (910) 703-6243 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.