EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) Emerald Isle police said that two red flags were taken off the beach Sunday night.

According to police, one flag was taken off near the point and one near the 7000 block.

The flags need to be returned immediately.

The flags serve an important purpose informing the public of the hazardous water conditions.

Police said that if anyone in these areas has security cameras to check them

If you have any information contact the Emerald Isle Police Department at 252-726-1911.