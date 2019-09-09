Police shoot dog after attacking animal control officer in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police fired one shot at a dog after attacking an animal control officer in Elizabeth City.

On Monday around 11:41 a.m., Pasquotank County Animal Control Officer N. Williams received a call from dispatch to go to the 900 block of Cedar Street in Elizabeth City in reference to a dog bite.

Animal Control Officer Williams said he located a neighbor who disclosed that while walking his dog, they were approached by a pitt bull.

According to a release, the pitt bull attempted to attack the neighbor’s dog.

The neighbor attempted to protect his dog and was bitten in the arm by the pitt bull, officials said.

Animal Control Officer Williams was able to locate two pitt bull running at large in the area and apprehended one with a catchpole.

While attempting to secure the dog in the vehicle, the second dog approached and attacked Animal Control Officer Williams.

Officer Williams was able to call for assistance which was rendered by the Elizabeth City Police Department.

An officer from the Elizabeth City Police Department fired one shot at the dog attacking the Animal Control Officer, striking the dog in the front leg area.

Both dogs fled the area but were located a short distance away.

Officer’s began medical aid to the Animal Control Officer at that time.

The Elizabeth City Police Department Officer’s located both dogs and the owners.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrived and took possession of both dogs.

Animal Control Officer Nicholas Williams was transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation with the Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.