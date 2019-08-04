Police: Shot fired in Kinston after fight, armed robbery

The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s help after they say shots were fired following a fight on Sunday.

It happened at the Kinston Plaza on N. Heritage Street.

PD says they located a 43 year old victim from Goldsboro who says he was passing out promotional flyers in the plaza when a black man tried to rob him.

The man was wearing a yellow shirt.

The victim says the incident happened inside his car when he invited the other man in to discuss the promotion.

PD says one shot was fired inside the car during a physical altercation.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled on foot.

A handgun was recovered by police at the scene.

If you have any information, you can call Kinston PD at 252-939-4020 or Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.