WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A woman was found dead inside her home in Beaufort County on Saturday, officials say.

Around 5:00 p.m. on December 12, Deputies were called to 1117 NC 171 Hwy N. in Washington to perform a welfare check. Upon arrival, officials found the woman deceased inside of her home.

This is an ongoing investigation. Foul play is suspected.

No further information is released at this time. Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.