Police: Suspects charged with organized retail theft in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Three suspects have been charged with organized retail theft in Goldsboro, police said.

On April 17, the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a larceny in progress at Target on 1204 Sunburst Drive.

Three unknown males assaulted a store employee before stealing over $8,000 in electronics, police said.

The suspects fled out of a rear fire exit where a vehicle was waiting.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

It was discovered the Target in Wilson had been a victim of a similar incident with the same suspects less than an hour prior.

On May 6, after further investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, with the assistance of Target Special Investigators, and several other law enforcement agencies in Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia, several suspects were developed.

It was discovered that these suspects were part of a larger group, which had stolen from over 30 Target stores across multiple states stealing in excess of $100,000 in merchandise.

Warrants for arrest were secured on Boubakar Toure, Aliou Toure, and Bakary Magassouba for organized retail theft, larceny from the person, and conspire to commit felony larceny.

On May 15, Boubakar Toure was arrested in Gwinnett County Georgia, by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department.

He was held on a fugitive warrant and on June 2 was extradited back to Wayne County, where he was served his outstanding warrants.

He received a $75,000 bond with a first appearance scheduled for June 3.

Aliou Toure and Bakary Magassouba were arrested in Bristol, Virginia, on similar charges for a Target larceny in Johnson City, Tennessee.

They are currently awaiting extradition.