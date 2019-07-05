POLICE: Suspicious package left at Ft. Totten Park on July 4 was nothing serious

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)

The New Bern Police Department said a suspicious package reported at a local park on Thursday turned out to be nothing to worry about.

Police say at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, a New Bern resident called 911 to report a suspicious package at Ft. Totten Park, located on Ft. Totten Drive.

New Bern Police immediately placed a perimeter around Ft. Totten Park, rerouted traffic, and called the State Bureau of Investigation and the Cherry Point Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.

Authorities say the package “turned out to be nothing,” but did not reveal any other details on what, if anything, was inside the package.

Police say they are thankful this package was harmless, but New Bern Police Chief Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. says, “If you see something suspicious, say something. However minor, do not hesitate to give us a call if you see something that just doesn’t seem right. That’s what we’re here for.”