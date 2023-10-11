SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after a standoff incident in Seneca early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seneca Police Department, officers responded to North Pine Street around 12:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers said a man became angry with officers and went inside the residence.

The man then brandished a firearm, prompting officers to take cover.

After some negotiating, the man fired one round from a rifle at an officer. The officer was not harmed.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team also responded.

After several hours of negotiation, Zachary Hackett came out of the residence peacefully.

Hackett is being charged with one count of attempted murder. He is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.