Police trying to ID 2 people involved in Morehead City break-in

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to identify two people involved in a breaking and entering of a residence in Morehead City.

The Morehead City Police Department believe they were driving a plum/burgundy car (possibly a 2006-2012 Ford Fusion.

Police said they took several items from the home.

The break-in occurred on September 22 just before 4:30 p.m., police said.

Police are asking for anyone in the areas of Calico Drive, Davis Place, and North 20th Street that may have seen this car, these suspects, or any suspicious activity to contact Det. Nat Festerman at (252) 726-3131 Ext 130.

You can also call Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911 or

Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636.