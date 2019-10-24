Police trying to ID sexual assault, armed robbery suspect

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) The Kitty Hawk Police Department is trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault and armed robbery reported Monday around 6:30 a.m.

The reported assault took place in the 5000 block of Lindbergh Avenue.

The suspect was described as a black male, 20-30 years of age, slender build, 5’ 08” to 5’ 10” in height, shoulder-length braided hair, and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and baggie blue jeans.

Officers immediately began canvassing the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information contact all the Kitty Hawk Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 252-261-3895. At any time of day you can call either 911 or Dare Community Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or (800) 745-2746. Calls to Dare Community Crime Line are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.