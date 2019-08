MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Morehead City Police Department is trying to identify and locate several individuals involved in larceny and financial card fraud case.

Police said the individuals worked as a team while one of them distracted a female shopper another stole a wallet from her purse.

If you have any information contact (252) 726-1911, (252) 726-3131, or Crimestoppers (252) 726-4636.